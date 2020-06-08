Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 789deaths/ 14,057 cases IL: 5,736 deaths/ 124,759 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Two people shot in the leg in East St. Louis

News
Posted: / Updated:

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – An overnight shooting injures two people in East St Louis. It happened around 10:45 pm last night on North 14th and St Louis Avenue. Both of the injured were shot in the leg.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News