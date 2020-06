ALORTON, Ill. – Police are investigating after two people were shot overnight in Alorton, Illinois.

The shooting happened on n Greystone Drive just outside the Greystone Apartments around 11:45 Monday night.

Police have not released any details on what lead up to the shooting. No word yet on the condition of the victims.

