ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 9: Genesis Cabrera #61 of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts following the win over the Atlanta Braves 13-1 in the Game Five of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park on October 9, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Two players have tested positive for COVID-19 at Busch Stadium’s Summer Camp.

President of Baseball Operations, John Mozeliak said Saturday Ricardo Sánchez and Génesis Cabrera had their tests come back positive.

“We also have a few tests pending and will know more tomorrow,” Mozeliak said.

A message from President of Baseball Operations, John Mozeliak:



