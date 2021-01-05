Two political newcomers added to St. Louis City mayoral race

ST. LOUIS – Two more candidates were added to the race for mayor of St. Louis City Monday just before the deadline.

Political newcomers Lassaad Jeliti and Keith Jefferson expanded the field to seven.

Jeliti, 55, is a restaurant owner and 53-year-old Jefferson owns a barber and beauty shop.

Both say they would offer a new perspective to the city government.

The city’s new open primary will take place on March 2 with the top two vote-getters appearing in a runoff election.