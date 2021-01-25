Two remaining Iron County escaped inmates arrested in Colorado

IRON COUNTY, Mo.- The final two escaped Iron County inmates have been arrested and are waiting to be extradited to Missouri.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals, Dwight Abernathie was arrested in Arvada, Colorado, for attempting to shoplift from a Walmart on Sunday night.

Authorities were also able to arrest Samuel Gillam after interviewing several witnesses in Denver. Gillam was arrested at a Salvation Army Homeless Shelter Monday.

Both inmates are in Colorado jails waiting to be extradited to Missouri.

Last week, authorities were able to arrest Tracy Brown in New Mexico.