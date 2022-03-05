Two rounds of rain & storms to impact the weekend

ST. LOUIS – Very windy but warm conditions for Saturday ahead of our first round of rain which will impact the region Saturday evening into the overnight hours.

Scattered showers and a few storms may develop a few hours ahead of a cold front that will come through later tonight. A broken line of showers and storms is expected to push across the region ahead of that front. The highest threat of severe weather is across northern Missouri into west central Illinois. As storms move east/southeast, they are expected to weaken.



Rain and storms move through Saturday night and weaken as they push east/southeast.

We’ll see a break in rain for most of the day Sunday. Cooler temperatures with highs around 60.

The second round of rain moves in late Sunday evening and continues into early Monday morning. Widespread rain and some storms are likely. The heaviest rain and higher severe threat looks to impact southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.



Round two of rain and storms. Locally heavy rain possible and some strong to severe storms possible mainly across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

Rainfall totals from these two rounds of rain will likely be in the 1″ to 2″ range for much of the area. Localized higher amounts will be possible.

Total rainfall expect through Sunday night.