Two separate South City shootings leave woman with bullet-riddled car, man injured

SOUTH ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating two separate shootings early Tuesday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m. police responded to shots fired into a house on Vulcan Street at East Davis Street in South City. Upon arrival, they found at least 50 shell casings and a bullet hole in a woman’s car.

Police say the woman was heading home after picking up her daughter from work with here nine-year-old granddaughter when a bullet struck her vehicle. The bullet penetrated the trunk of the car and lodged in the back seat.

Fortunately, no one was injured, according to police, who are continuing to talk to neighbors to try to figure out what happened and why.

Then about an hour and a half later, a man in his 20’s showed up at the hospital after being shot in the leg. Further investigation determined the man was shot on Water Street just one block over from Vulcan Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Police investigate 50+ shell casings overnight— Davis St / Vulcan St in South City pic.twitter.com/2Lt7tYEAAm — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 14, 2020

7/14/2020 2:06:37AM

8100 Water St Louis Missouri

Male victim in his 20s arrived at St. Alexis with Gunshot wound to leg. pic.twitter.com/fpJnE5uEdC — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 14, 2020