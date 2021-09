CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Two people were shot in Cahokia Heights, Illinois Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. along Mitchell Lane. Police evidence markers showed more than a dozen shots were fired.

One man and one woman went to the hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

