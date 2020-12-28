Two shot in Hyde Park early Monday morning

ST. LOUIS – Shortly after 3:00 a.m. Monday, two men were shot along North Florissant Avenue and Bremen Avenue in north St. Louis.
One of the victims was struck in the chest and was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.
The second victim showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his back.
FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
