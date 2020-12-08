Two shot in Old North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two people were shot Tuesday in Old North St. Louis.

It happened at about 12:45 a.m. on North Florissant Avenue at St. Louis Avenue.

Both victims showed up at an area hospital.

2/8/2020 12:43:00AM

N. Florissant / St. Louis

