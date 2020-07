ST. LOUIS – A man and two women were driving on Chouteau Avenue passing 10th Street when a car pulled up on the driver’s side and started shooting at them Wednesday at 2:08 a.m.

A 27-year-old man was shot in his leg and arm. The 33-year-old woman had a graze wound. They both went to the hospital and were listed in stable condition. The other woman was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.