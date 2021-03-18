Two SLMPD officers charged with sexual assault, third charged with witness tampering

ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis City Police Officers have been charged with sexual assault and a third has been charged with witness tampering.
The Post-Dispatch reported that 38-year-old officer Lafeal Lawshea faces charges of allegedly raping two women in 2009 and then sexually assaulting a civilian police department employee in 2019.
Officer Torey Phelps, 38, is charged with raping an incapacitated woman in 2010 at a home where Lawshea was also present.
A third officer, Sergeant Jatonya Clayborn-Muldrew was charged with attempting to dissuade one woman from reporting a sexual assault by Lawshea and then inquired into who was leading the internal affairs investigation.