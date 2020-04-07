Two St. Louis area school districts cite safety for suspending meals for students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Schools are having to make more tough decisions as the number of cases of COVID -19 continues to grow in the St. Louis area. Parkway and Riverview Gardens school districts have temporarily suspended daily meal pick-ups for their students to keep teachers, students, and their families safe.

Parkway's superintendent sent parents an e-mail yesterday saying, in part: "Food for our children is one of our primary concerns. We also have an obligation to ensure we are not putting our students, families, and employees at risk. We regret having to make this difficult decision but know. it's the right thing to do at this time."