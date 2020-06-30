Breaking News
Two St. Louis-area school districts win $150,000 in ‘Farm to School’ grants

ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis school districts will split $150,000 dollars in federal Farm to School grants.

The US Department of Agriculture will give $50,000 dollars to the non-profit Earthdance Farm to supply produce to the Ferguson- Florissant school district and launch other efforts tied to school gardens and education.

The St. Louis public school district will receive the other $100,000 to improve a culinary arts program at Clyde C. Miller Career Academy and also expand a garden partnership at several other elementary schools.

The grants were part of a $12.1 million nationwide total awarded by the agency, which it said marked a record level of funding for the second-straight year.

