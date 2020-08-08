Two St. Louis bars sue the city after being forced to shut down

ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis bars are suing the city after they were forced to shut down last week.

Start Bar and Wheelhouse were accused of violating social distancing rules.

Our partners at The Post-Dispatch report the lawsuit seeks a judge’s order to allow both venues to resume operations. The suit calls the closure ‘unconstitutional.’

It claims health guidance was vague .. and that proper notice was not given.

A St. Louis Circuit judge denied the requests to reopen saying the city’s attempt to slow a public-health pandemic is authorized under state regulations.

Scott Rosenblum is representing both establishments. He has not commented.