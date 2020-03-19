Two St. Louis County malls closing until further notice because of COVID-19 concerns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two CBL properties are temporarily closing to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Social media for South County Center and West County Center cited an executive order issued by St. Louis County as the reason for closing today. Some resturaunts will remain open for curbside service.

Other CBL Properties have canceled events and photo sessions with the Easter Bunny.

South County Center and West County Center shared this message with their Facebook fans:

In accordance with the executive order issued by St. Louis County on March 19, South County Center will close effective March 19 at 5 p.m. until further notice. We will provide additional information as it becomes available. Certain restaurants will remain open for curbside pick-up or delivery services only. Please visit our website http://bit.ly/3b9INgt for the most up-to-date information. South Couty Center’s Facebook page