Two St. Louis County police officers injured after cruiser rammed

ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis County Police Officers have been rushed to the hospital this afternoon after a suspect rammed a police cruiser.

Police say no shots have been fired in the incident. No word on a suspect.

The incident is going on near Crete and Chambers near Bellefontaine Road.

Bommarito Automotive Skyfox is over the scene and there are reports of wreckage strewn down the road.

St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory has gone to the hospital.

It is unclear how the officers were injured at this time.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it comes into the newsroom.