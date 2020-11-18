Two St. Louis restaurants make Esquire’s list of Best New Restaurants in America

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Stephen Weiss

ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis restaurants have made Esquire’s list of the Best New Restaurants in America.

Indo, located near the Missouri Botanical Garden comes in at sixth and Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves took the number 16 spot.

Nick Bognar, Indo’s head chef was named one of Food & Wine’s best new chefs this year and the restaurant was also recognized by GQ as a best new restaurant. Bognar’s cuisine serves sushi and Thai dishes.

Husband-wife duo Loryn and Edo Nalic have seen tremendous success at their restaurant with items selling out regularly. Edo grew up in Bosnia, so Loryn is the chef and Edo provides the inspiration. Balkan Treat Box, like Indo, has also received attention from GQ.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News