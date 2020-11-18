Two St. Louis restaurants make Esquire’s list of Best New Restaurants in America

ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis restaurants have made Esquire’s list of the Best New Restaurants in America.

Indo, located near the Missouri Botanical Garden comes in at sixth and Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves took the number 16 spot.

Nick Bognar, Indo’s head chef was named one of Food & Wine’s best new chefs this year and the restaurant was also recognized by GQ as a best new restaurant. Bognar’s cuisine serves sushi and Thai dishes.

Husband-wife duo Loryn and Edo Nalic have seen tremendous success at their restaurant with items selling out regularly. Edo grew up in Bosnia, so Loryn is the chef and Edo provides the inspiration. Balkan Treat Box, like Indo, has also received attention from GQ.