Two St. Louis restaurants receive Royal Thai awards for authenticity

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two area restaurants have been awarded a certification from the Ministry of Commerce Royal Thai Government for authenticity. Chao Baan and the King & I have earned Thai Select Awards.
The King & I is the only restaurant in Missouri to be awarded the Thai Select Signature award. The recognition denotes authentic Thai dishes with premium quality, refined decor, and excellent service. It is the highest level of recognition.
Chao Baan gets the Thai Select Classic, the second-highest level of recognition, for the first time. The award recognizes excellent quality with very authentic cuisine and noteworthy service.
Thai Sawadee in Chesterfield has also been awarded the Thai Select Classic award in previous years.
An American-based committee that visits and reviews Thai restaurants across the United States helps the Royal Thai Government select the award winners.