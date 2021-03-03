Two stolen cars recovered in Metro East, thieves still on the run

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Police in the Metro East tried to chase down two car thieves early Wednesday morning.

The chase happened at about 1:45 a.m. in response to two stolen cars.

Officers eventually recovered a car that was stolen from the Edwardsville area when the thieves ditched it under the Clark Bridge in Alton, Illinois.

The second car was taken from Godfrey, Illinois, and was recovered in West Alton.

The car thieves remain on the run.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.