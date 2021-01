HIGH RIDGE, Mo.– The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) confirms two school buses were involved in a crash in High Ridge this afternoon. It happened on Highway 30 and Highway PP.

The High Ridge Fire Department says one school bus rear-ended another bus.

The MHP says two students did suffer minor injuries. The High Ridge Fire Department says the students will not be taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Northwest School District officials are on the scene working to transfer students to other buses.