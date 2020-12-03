Two taken into custody after police pursuit in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A police chase in the Metro East ended Thursday morning at about 7:50 a.m.
Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the chase. It has been reported that the truck was fleeing from several traffic stops and was going about 95 mph.
The chase began near Horseshoe Lake Road at 255 near Collinsville. It ended once the truck drove through some fields and hit some water on the side of the road at Luehmann Lane at 162 near Cargill Food Distribution.
Two men got out of the truck and put their hands up over their heads. They were then taken into custody.
