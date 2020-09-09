Two taken to hospital after car crashes into house in Florissant

ST. LOUIS – Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing their car into a house in Florissant.

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Avon Drive near Thunderbird Avenue. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.

Police say, the people in the house were not injured.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

