Two teenagers killed in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two 18-year-old St. Louis residents are dead and a third teenager is injured after a shooting on the city’s north side. Police on Friday identified the victims as Terrell Djuan Scott Jr. and Gerliah Monae Dennis. The injured person is a 16-year-old male who was shot in the leg.

No arrests have been made. Officers found the victims inside a vehicle Thursday night. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene and Dennis died later at a hospital. Hours later, just before 4 a.m. Friday, officers found another male victim fatally shot inside a vehicle. His name has not been released.