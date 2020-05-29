Two teenagers shot in Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after two teenagers were shot in Spanish Lake this afternoon. St. Louis County Police say the shooting happened on the 1500 block of Trampe Drive.

Police say that they found a 14-year-old female at the scene. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old man was also transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.