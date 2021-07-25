Two-vehicle fatal crash on Missouri 94 in St. Charles Saturday evening

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a two-vehicle fatal accident that happened at approximately 5:12 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Missouri 94, west of Church Road.

Troopers say a vehicle traveling westbound on Missouri 94 crossed the center line and traveled into the eastbound lane of traffic. The left side of the vehicle struck the front of a pickup truck traveling in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the car that crossed the center lane, 69-year-old Juan Hoffman of Florissant, MO, died in the crash. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the passenger was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.