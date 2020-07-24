Two Velda City officers charged after shooting following traffic stop

VELDA CITY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecutor announced charges against two Velda City police officers for a February 25 shooting.

The two officers, Christopher Gage and Matthew Schanz, are charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell says the officers pulled the vehicle over for expired temporary tags. The traffic stop was at Octavia Avenue and W. Florissant in Flordell Hills.

Bell says the two officers say they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car. One officer said he intended to search the car without probable cause and would arrest the driver if he found any marijuana.

Bell said the driver then drove off. One of the officers is accused of falsely reporting over the radio that the driver tried to run him over.

Bell said the driver turned around at the end of the road because it was a dead end. He explained that as the driver came back down the road, the two officers were not in the road, but standing in a parking lot.

Bell says one officer walked into the path of the car, yelling down the road for the car to stop and then fired into the vehicle. The other officer is also accused of firing at the vehicle.