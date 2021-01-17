Two victims shot in overnight shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police report two overnight shooting Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened a little after 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of 1100 St. Charles. Witnesses report unknown parties firing shots at each other. Everyone involved in the incident left the scene in a white sedan and a white SUV. A victim showed up at SLU Hospital later with a gunshot wound to the toe.

A little over two hours later a man was shot in the leg near 5500 Goodfellow. This happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning. He was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.