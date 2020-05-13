Two young boys injured in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – Two young children were injured Tuesday night after a shooting in north St. Louis. Police are not sure what exactly happened but said whatever occurred was between three young boys. Detectives are not searching for a suspect.

Crime scene tape was put up in a number of different locations in a neighborhood near North Market and 20th Street.

Police said two of the boys were injured. One shot through and through the leg.

The other was either grazed by a bullet or cut by glass on his wrist.

Neither suffered a life-threatening injury.

It’s believed the two injured children are ages 7 and 9.

The third boy is a witness.

Investigators were working on a number of theories including that the kids may have been playing with a gun.

It’s disturbing that children so young had a firearm.

“Those are hard, you know, hard days. The weapons and accessibility of weapons and automatic weapons in today’s society is hard for us and when we see a child that’s injured it’s hard for everybody,” said Captain Renee Kreismann of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police.

Police have yet to find a weapon.