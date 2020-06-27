Breaking News
Tyson Foods: 371 positive COVID-19 tests at Missouri plant

NOEL, Mo. – Tyson Foods has announced that 371 employees at its chicken processing plant in the far southwestern corner of Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said Friday that it tested 1,142 employees at the plant in Noel from June 17 to June 19, and 291 tested positive for COVID-19. Of those 291, Tyson said 249, or 85%, were asymptomatic.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that an additional 80 Noel employees tested positive for COVID-19 in separate tests that were performed by their healthcare providers or the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services.

