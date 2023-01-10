CASEYVILLE, Ill. – An ongoing expansion at the Tyson Foods plant in Caseyville, Illinois will lead to 400 new jobs.

On Tuesday, the company updated its workforce projections for the enhanced facility.

At present, the Caseyville prepared foods facility employs more than 300 people.

The $180 million expansion will increase the plant’s production of Hillshire Farm and Jimmy Dean grab-and-go snacking and breakfast items.

When the expansion is complete in September 2024, the total number of employees will more than double, to 750 people. About 250 people are expected to start working on the plant’s four new production lines by September 2023.