U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen set to resign

U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in St. Louis. Officials announced St. Louis has been added to the list of cities that will receive assistance from Operation Legend, a federal anti-crime program launched to help city police in their effort to reduce violent crime. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Jeff Jensen, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, will resign at midnight on December 30 and go into private practice, the office announced Thursday.

Jensen, nominated by President Trump in 2017, is a former FBI agent who came to the job after being in practice at the Husch Blackwell law firm in St. Louis.

Jensen gained national notoriety when his office was asked by the Justice Department to review the criminal case against former National Security Advisor retired General Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, but later sought to reopen the case. Jensen recommended the case be dismissed.

Speaking generally about Jensen’s tenure, Attorney General William Barr said in a statement, “The Department benefited greatly from his sound judgment and broad perspective. It is my pleasure to call him my colleague and friend. I wish him the best moving forward.”