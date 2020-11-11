U.S. Bank Wild Lights at St. Louis Zoo to begin Nov. 27

ST. LOUIS – Over 1 million twinkling holiday lights will be filling the Saint Louis Zoo during the U.S. Bank Wild Lights event beginning Nov. 27.

Guests will experience whimsical animal-themed displays throughout the Zoo, including Starry Safari, Sparkling Savanna, Jungle Bell Rock, and more.

To abide by COVID safety procedures, all guests ages nine and up as well as all Zoo staff are required to wear masks/face coverings while at the Zoo.

Wild Lights is open from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Friday through Sunday, Nov. 27-29

Wednesday through Sunday, Dec. 2-6

Nightly, Dec. 9-23

Nightly, Dec. 26-Jan. 2

The Zoo closes to the public at 4 p.m., but doors will reopen at 5 p.m. for the event.

Timed-ticket reservations are required and must be purchased in advance online. Tickets are not available at the door.

Monday through Thursday, tickets cost $9.95 for members and $10.95 for non-members.

Friday through Sunday, tickets cost $11.95 for members and $12.95 for non-members.

Children under the age of two is free.

To purchase tickets, visit stlzoo.org/wildlights.