In Sunday's Health Watch, more babies were born in the second half of last year than in the first half.

That’s according to the National Center for Health Statistics. Its report was based on preliminary data of 2021 birth records in all 50 states. The data found there was a decline in births in January and February. Then there was an increase in births for April.

The same happened each month from June through December. Overall it was a 2% decrease in births for the first half of the year. There was a 4% increase for the second half.