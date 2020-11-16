U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree traveling through Missouri and Illinois today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers union, which represents more than 100-thousand Illinois teachers, sent out a call to action for school districts and Governor J.B. Pritzker to make decisions on instruction based on the record-breaking COVID-19 numbers across the state.

The union is suggesting school districts stay with or return to virtual learning after Illinois health officials reported last week’s record—number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and the highest death toll since May.