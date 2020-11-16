U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree traveling through Missouri and Illinois today

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be traveling on I-64 Monday, November 16.

Illinois State Police Troopers from District 11 Collinsville will assist in escorting the tree.

