COVID-19 peaks projected this weekend in U.S., a look at the peaks in Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS - An influential coronavirus model calls today the peak day for new deaths in the U.S. and tomorrow the peak day for hospitalizations. That is coming from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

FOX2's John Brown has been monitoring the change in the charts. He says the projections change rapidly. When he last checked this afternoon, it showed it's been 7 days since Illinois reached its peak number of hospital resources used. It also showed that Illinois' peak projected deaths happened 2 days ago.

In Missouri, it shows the peak for hospital resource use is not until April 25th. The chart also shows Missouri is 16 days away from reaching its projected peak amount of deaths.