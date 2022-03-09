U.S. House candidate from St. Louis County files suit over redistricting

Paul Berry, a candidate for the second district U.S House seat in Missouri, has filed suit over the state’s stalled redistricting process.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Republican candidate for Congress has filed a lawsuit challenging Missouri’s U.S. House districts ahead of this year’s elections. Paul Berry III said Wednesday that his lawsuit seeks to compel state lawmakers to pass new U.S. House districts or else have the courts complete the task.

Berry is a candidate in the 2nd Congressional District in suburban St. Louis. The Missouri House passed a new redistricting plan, but it has stalled in the Senate amid Republican squabbling about how aggressively to draw the map in their favor. Berry contends it’s unconstitutional for candidates to run in districts adopted after the 2010 census because the populations have changed