U.S. Rep. Cori Bush discloses book deal

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 22: Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) speaks during a news conference to advocate for ending the Senate filibuster, outside the U.S. Capitol on April 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. With the Senate filibuster rules in place, legislative bills require 60 votes to end debate and advance, rather than a simple majority in the 100 member Senate. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS- U.S. Representative Cori Bush (MO-1), has agreed to a deal to publish a forthcoming book, congressional ethics disclosures show.

Bush, the freshman representative from the St. Louis area who has already made headlines both for her focus on “defunding the police” to put more resources in the hands of social service agencies, and for the public role she played camping out outside the Capitol to push for extending the eviction moratorium, will pen a book entitled The Cori Chronicles.

She has already received an advance of between $50,001-$100,000 from Knopf Doubleday Publishing.

A message seeking comment from her congressional office was referred to her campaign, which hasn’t immediately returned a message seeking comment. A message seeking comment has not yet been returned by the publisher.