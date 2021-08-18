U.S. Rep. Cori Bush discloses book deal

ST. LOUIS- U.S. Representative Cori Bush (MO-1), has agreed to a deal to publish a forthcoming book, congressional ethics disclosures show.
Bush, the freshman representative from the St. Louis area who has already made headlines both for her focus on “defunding the police” to put more resources in the hands of social service agencies, and for the public role she played camping out outside the Capitol to push for extending the eviction moratorium, will pen a book entitled The Cori Chronicles.
She has already received an advance of between $50,001-$100,000 from Knopf Doubleday Publishing.
A message seeking comment from her congressional office was referred to her campaign, which hasn’t immediately returned a message seeking comment. A message seeking comment has not yet been returned by the publisher.