U.S. Rep Cori Bush: immigrant families separated at border should get full amnesty

ST. LOUIS, Mo- In her first appearance as a member of the U.S. House Oversight committee Thursday, Representative Cori Bush (D-Mo) said families that were separated at the U.S. border under the immigration policy of the Trump administration should be given full amnesty, calling it “the absolute least we can do.”
Bush and committee members questioned Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz about his investigation into the policy to separate children from their parents when families were caught trying to cross the border.
According to the Associated Press, the policy separated over 5,500 immigrant families at the border, with the parents of more than 600 children still not yet located.
“It is essential that we reunite these families together. I strongly believe that we must remove the threat of criminalization and provide families with full amnesty and clear their records. This is the absolute least we can do,” Bush said.
Horowitz testified that there wasn’t a sufficient effort taken to understand how the separation policy would work, and how families would be reunited later.