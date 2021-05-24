U.S. Rep Jason Smith meets with President Trump amid speculation of Senate bid

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., top Republican on the House Budget Committee, joined at left by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., comments to reporters as Congress preps for its first votes on the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

ST. LOUIS-United States Rep. Jason Smith (R-Salem), who represents the state’s 8th district, including portions of Jefferson County, took to social media Monday to confirm that he’d met in New York City with former President Donald Trump.

Great visit with President Trump again today at Trump Tower in NYC. We discussed what’s needed to protect Missourians and our great state. The President loves the people of Missouri! pic.twitter.com/mDnDsGQWNL — @JasonSmithMO (@JasonSmithMO) May 25, 2021

The visit comes days after the Republican field for the seat in the U.S Senate being vacated next year by Roy Blunt grew with lawyer Mark McCloskey’s public entry into the race.

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has already declared his candidacy, as has Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Smith is one of at least four members of the state’s congressional delegation who are rumored to be thinking about the race, along with Ann Wagner (2nd District), Billy Long (7th District) and Vicky Hartzler (4th District).

Morning Consult confirmed that Smith has hired former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien. Smith has been a staunch supporter of the former President, having stumped for the Trump campaign in Pennsylvania in the waning days of the 2020 campaign. He later voted to object to the certification of electoral college votes on January 6.