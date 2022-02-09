U.S. Rep. Jason Smith says no to U.S. Senate race

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., top Republican on the House Budget Committee, joined at left by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., comments to reporters as Congress preps for its first votes on the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

ST. LOUIS– The Republican field of candidates in the race to succeed Roy Blunt in the United States Senate would appear set, following U.S. Representative Jason Smith’s announcement Wednesday that he would seek a return to the House in the fall and not aim for the other chamber.

In a video Smith posted on Twitter, he decried the “ladder-climbing” done by candidates seeking higher office. Two other U.S. Representatives, Vicky Hartzler, and Billy Long have declared their candidacies.

Political observers thought Smith posed a good chance of landing the endorsement of former President Donald Trump had he entered the contest. He helped campaign for Trump in Pennsylvania in the final weekend of the 2020 race, and like Hartzler and Long, voted to overturn the results of the election on January 6, 2021. Smith hired Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien for his campaign team and visited with Trump in New York City last year as he considered the race. Smith could be in line to chair the House Budget Committee if Republicans win back control of the House in November.

Smith’s decision comes ahead of a weekend gathering of Missouri Republicans in St. Charles for the party’s annual Lincoln Days festivities, which will feature a Senate candidate forum. The field of candidates now includes former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, St. Louis lawyer Mark McCloskey, Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, Hartzler and Long.

The first day to file for the August 2 primary is February 22.