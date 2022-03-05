U.S. Senators react to briefing with Ukrainian president Zelensky

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers his speech addressing the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday, with explosions and gunfire sounding in the city as the invasion of a democratic country fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered new international efforts — including direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin — to make Moscow stop. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

WASHINGTON – Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky urged U.S. lawmakers to sanction Russia’s oil and gas sector and suspend credit card access, and backed an idea to ban Russian oil imports to the U.S. that’s been gaining support in Congress. He spoke with U.S. Senators and some House members virtually Saturday morning.

“President Zelensky is a tireless and courageous leader for the people of Ukraine. His call for unity in the face of Russian barbarity has inspired the world,” U.S Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said in a statement after the briefing. “Today’s meeting reaffirmed our commitment to do everything we can to provide military equipment and humanitarian relief. As Russia continues its unprovoked and illegal attacks, we will continue to work with NATO and our allies to support President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people.”

“Just finished a briefing with President Zelensky of #Ukraine, whose courage on behalf of his people is inspiring. Zelensky urgently asked the US to stop imports of Russian gas and oil. More important than almost any other sanction, he said. When will Joe Biden listen?” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said on Twitter.

Zelensky also asked lawmakers to suspend access to Visa and Mastercard credit cards in Russia, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the call.

The Associated Press contributed information for this report