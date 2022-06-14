ST. LOUIS – A nationwide study will look at the impacts of the overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision allowing abortion access in the U.S.

The University of California at San Francisco will wait until the U.S. Supreme Court rules. However, they may not have to wait long to start collecting data. Several states including Missouri, have “trigger laws” that will restrict access the moment Roe v. Wade is overturned. The upcoming study will be modeled after the school’s Turnaway Study, which ended in 2016. At the time, researchers spoke with women who could not access abortion services, because their pregnancies were too far along. The women reported health problems that lasted for years. Some women reported being tied to abusive partners. Other women had health problems so severe they died.

Vice President Kamala Harris will meet Tuesday, June 14 with law experts about abortion access. She will also meet with privacy and tech experts. Several journalists reported on the possible data from period-tracking apps that could be sold to those wanting to stop women from accessing abortions.

