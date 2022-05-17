WASHINGTON DC. – A new video shown in front of a congressional panel is piquing the interest of UFO enthusiasts. Congress is holding a hearing on threats posed by unidentified flying objects and unexplained aerial phenomena. This marks the first congressional hearings on UFOs in more than 50 years.

The first video shown to the panel showed an object passing at high speed through a blue sky. It looks similar to a photo released in 2020. The fleeting image was described as typical of many of the recordings. They suspect some of the objects are debris in the air. Other interpretations of the objects are not so clear. There are now 400 reports and the stigma has been reduced in sharing encounters.

Another video taken years ago from a Navy vessel off the coast of the United States shows a green-lit triangle traveling through the air. It was among several other unmanned ariel vehicles reported in the area. The triangular appearance was the product of the light passing through night vision goggles. The same objects were found in two different areas at two different times.

Investigators are looking for facts while sifting through the evidence. They are declassifying some of the evidence while considering how the clips may be viewed by the public and enemies of the United States. They are specifically looking for threats in the reports.

Two top U.S. defense intelligence officials appeared before a U.S. House of Representatives intelligence subcommittee 11 months after a report documenting more than 140 cases of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, that U.S. military pilots have reported observing since 2004.