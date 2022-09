ST. LOUIS – Uber Comfort Electric is now operational in St. Louis. It is the company’s first all-electric ridesharing program.

With Comfort Electric, riders can expect a lift from a premium electric vehicle like a Tesla, Polestar, or Ford Mustang Mach-E while cutting their carbon footprint.

Drivers able to provide Comfort Electric service can earn more per hour as a result of higher fares, gas savings, and an incentive of an extra dollar per trip. Click here to learn more.

