Uber is expanding it’s services in the Metro East.

Starting Wednesday, October 7 Uber will expand into 39 counties in northwest and southern Illinois, including Clinton, Bond, and Fayette counties.

To ensure safety during the pandemic, the rideshare company has partnered with “Clorox” to provide drivers with wipes to clean their vehicles and all uber drivers are required to take selvies to prove they’re wearing masks while they drive.

Riders will also be required to wear masks.