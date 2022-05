ST. LOUIS – Mother’s Against Drunk Driving begins the Decide to Ride program Friday.

The group is working with Anheuser-Busch and UBER to offer 25% discounts on rides up to $5. The discounts start at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 27. They end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 30. Use the code: DTRMEMORIAL.

Learn more at https://www.uber.com/us/en/u/reasons-to-ride/.