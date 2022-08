ST. LOUIS – Uber said it’s going to discontinue its free Uber Rewards Loyalty Program.

The company wants to focus on Uber One – its subscription-based program. Uber customers with the free loyalty program can still earn points until the end of August, but the points must be used by October 31.

Uber One costs $9.99 a month. It comes with perks like free food deliveries and Uber Eats discounts.