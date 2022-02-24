Ukrainians in St. Louis worried about loved ones after Russian invasion

ST. LOUIS — The Ukrainian community in St. Louis is responding to the situation in Ukraine with worry and calls of action.

There is a small population of Ukrainians living in the St. Louis region, but those with loved ones trapped by the Russian invasion, are riddled with concern.

“I know a lot of people are really scared and panicking,” said St. Louis resident Khrystyna Stetsiv, who was born in Ukraine.

She moved to the United States when she was 13 and most recently to St. Louis for college. Her family and friends are still there in the western part of the country, now stuck.

“I know some people are fleeing to Poland or Romania or other countries, but my grandparents for example are sick,” said Stetsiv. “They can’t really travel like that.”

Stetsiv said she feels helpless watching the news, thousands of miles away. She’s still trying to help by putting out calls of action online in the recently created Facebook group Ukrainians in Missouri to connect local Ukrainians looking to unite and protest.

“People are really struggling. People are being woken up by explosions and sirens and missiles, and it’s really terrifying,” said Katerina Manoff, founder of Ukrainians in Missouri.

Manoff’s students run a nonprofit that connects English speakers like here in st. Louis to teach more than 6,000 Ukrainian students. With the program now paused, she’s teaching new information.

“Offering emotional support, just being there to talk but also sharing practical information about where the nearest bomb shelter and self-defense tips and what you have to pack if you need to evacuate your city or go to a bomb shelter,” said Manoff.

Support and prayer are big comforts for those at St. Mary’s Assumption Ukrainian Catholic Church in St. Louis.

“We will be praying for the Ukrainian people, for the Ukrainian military, for an end to the bloodshed and this completely unprovoked attack,” said St. Mary’s Assumption Ukrainian Catholic Church Pastor Deacon Eugene Logusch.

Since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, the International Institute of St. Louis has resettled 16 refugees.

They now expect more, saying in a statement: “While the International Institute is willing, able, and ready to welcome people from across the world fleeing conflicts, it is heart-wrenching that people must flee their homes in the first place.”

St. Mary’s plans to hold a prayer service and vigil Friday at 6:00 p.m.