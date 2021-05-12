Ukulele Kids Club donates 10,000th ukele to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital patient

ST. LOUIS – The Ukulele Kids Club (UKC) is celebrating their 10,000th ukulele donation by gifting it to an SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital patient.

The hospital says Disney music and the Little Mermaid has helped 7-year-old Charlotte Bishop through her diagnosis of a rare blood disease in 2019.

As Charlotte received treatment from Cardinal Glennon, music therapy became a big part of her journey.

“I will never forget how nervous Charlotte was before a procedure in the operating room; she asked if I could go in with her, so we began to sing her favorite song ‘part of your world’ and the entire surgery team joined in until she was asleep—It was just one of those moments you don’t forget,” Music Therapist Kelli McKee said.

The partnership between Cardinal Glennon and the UKC has been essential in the music therapy program. The UKC supports music therapy programs in more than 200 hospitals in the U.S. and internationally.

In May 2021, UKC’s 10,000th ukulele just happened to go to “a very surprised and happy Charlotte.”

The 10,000th ukulele was custom crafted and painted specifically for the milestone. It has bright colors and images of children holding hands.

Watch Charlotte receive her surprise ukulele below!