Ukulele Kids Club donates 10,000th ukele to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital patient

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The Ukulele Kids Club (UKC) is celebrating their 10,000th ukulele donation by gifting it to an SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital patient.

The hospital says Disney music and the Little Mermaid has helped 7-year-old Charlotte Bishop through her diagnosis of a rare blood disease in 2019.

As Charlotte received treatment from Cardinal Glennon, music therapy became a big part of her journey.

“I will never forget how nervous Charlotte was before a procedure in the operating room; she asked if I could go in with her, so we began to sing her favorite song ‘part of your world’ and the entire surgery team joined in until she was asleep—It was just one of those moments you don’t forget,” Music Therapist Kelli McKee said.

The partnership between Cardinal Glennon and the UKC has been essential in the music therapy program. The UKC supports music therapy programs in more than 200 hospitals in the U.S. and internationally.

In May 2021, UKC’s 10,000th ukulele just happened to go to “a very surprised and happy Charlotte.” 

The 10,000th ukulele was custom crafted and painted specifically for the milestone. It has bright colors and images of children holding hands.

Watch Charlotte receive her surprise ukulele below!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News